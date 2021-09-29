Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $292.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $187.66. 176,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,869. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $199.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 8.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Medpace by 105,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

