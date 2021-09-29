$536.30 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce $536.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the highest is $575.60 million. Herc reported sales of $456.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Herc by 112,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.07. 287,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

