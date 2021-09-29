$85.79 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post sales of $85.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.27 million to $87.89 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $304.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $313.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.85 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

SB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

