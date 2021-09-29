$138.68 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $138.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.63 million to $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $528.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 91,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,578. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,252.37 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

