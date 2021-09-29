Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report $21.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.18 million and the highest is $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. 137,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,760. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $384.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

