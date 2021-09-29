Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,217. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $478.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

