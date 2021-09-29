Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $6.42 on Top Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $421,174.49 and approximately $93.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00014970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.