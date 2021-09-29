The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $149.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.98 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. 102,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

