Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce sales of $196.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.60 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 321,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 180.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

