Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

ELP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 965,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,754. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

