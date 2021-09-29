Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce $3.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $13.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,044,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,206. The company has a market cap of $835.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

