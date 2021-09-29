Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 543,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,712. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.48 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.