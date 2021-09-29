AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $42.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 200,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 51.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 223.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.