CBC.network (CBC) Hits Market Cap of $5.29 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. CBC.network has a market cap of $5.29 million and $74,723.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.