Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

