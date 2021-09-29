Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

