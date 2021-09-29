Brokerages Set Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Target Price at $7.30

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSMX shares. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 96,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

