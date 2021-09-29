Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price at $25.33

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,880. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

