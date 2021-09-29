Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $10.13

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,471,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 953,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,055. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

