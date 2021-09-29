Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $4.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Amgen posted earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $20.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,979. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

