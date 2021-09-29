Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen Sells 1,085 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $32,625.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55.
Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 165,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,960. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
