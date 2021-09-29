Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen Sells 1,085 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $32,625.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 165,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,960. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

