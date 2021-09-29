Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 1,055,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,282. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

