Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $777,287.10 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40.

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $781.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,646,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,795,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

