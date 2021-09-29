Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 16,586 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 216,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

