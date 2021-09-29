Exosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $11,622.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.74 or 0.06877186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00348428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.01161241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00109519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00564044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.99 or 0.00527022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00304278 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.