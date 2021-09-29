Banano (BAN) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $216,295.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00107065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,123,912 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

