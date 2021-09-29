O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded up $12.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $626.00. 304,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $602.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

