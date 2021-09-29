Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.60. The company had a trading volume of 752,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

