Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 752,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.18%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

