StakedZEN Price Reaches $67.63 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $67.63 or 0.00162829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $688.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00137153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.26 or 1.00106604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.61 or 0.06797974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00775466 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

