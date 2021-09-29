Ark (ARK) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ark has a market capitalization of $186.68 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 170.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,251,602 coins and its circulating supply is 132,130,705 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars.

