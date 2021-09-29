QASH Reaches Market Cap of $23.58 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $23.58 million and $225,293.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

