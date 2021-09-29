Strike Market Cap Reaches $139.30 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Strike has a market capitalization of $139.30 million and $5.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $46.60 or 0.00112202 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00137153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.26 or 1.00106604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.61 or 0.06797974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00775466 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

