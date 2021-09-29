Strike Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $139.30 million and $5.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $46.60 or 0.00112202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00137153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.26 or 1.00106604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.61 or 0.06797974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00775466 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

