Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.43. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. 9,123,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,182,555. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

