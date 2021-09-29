Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DPUKY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at $$11.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

