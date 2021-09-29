Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

M stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

