Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 3,907 Average PT from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

LON FUTR traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,690 ($48.21). 152,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,705.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,981.81. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

