$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,419. Polaris has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

