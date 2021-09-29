Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $38.00

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,268,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 526,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Playtika has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.33.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

