CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

