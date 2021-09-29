$3.19 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.03. 635,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,331. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

