Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FCCY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,217. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

