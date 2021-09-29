Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

