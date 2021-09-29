Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 965,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,343 shares of company stock worth $3,506,208. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.