Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

SEYMF stock remained flat at $$17.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

