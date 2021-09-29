Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 14,126,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,110,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

