HOQU (HQX) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $624,731.02 and approximately $1.69 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

