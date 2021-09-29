Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Announces GBX 0.85 Dividend

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Air Partner stock traded up GBX 4.11 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 98.11 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,243,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,492. The stock has a market cap of £62.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.06.

Get Air Partner alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.