CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 12,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,861. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

