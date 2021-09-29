Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. 43,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,286. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
