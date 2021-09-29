Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. 43,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,286. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

